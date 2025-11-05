One 97 Communications Releases Financial Results for September 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

One 97 Communications Ltd. ( (IN:PAYTM) ) has issued an announcement.

One 97 Communications Limited has announced the publication of its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2025. The results have been published in major newspapers and are available on the company’s website. This disclosure is part of the company’s compliance with regulatory requirements, reflecting its commitment to transparency and stakeholder communication.

One 97 Communications Ltd.

One 97 Communications Limited operates in the digital payments and financial services industry, primarily known for its Paytm brand. The company offers a wide range of services including mobile payments, e-commerce, and financial services, focusing on the Indian market.

Average Trading Volume: 897,395

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 814.8B INR

