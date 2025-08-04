Ondo InsurTech Strengthens Board with Strategic Appointments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Ondo InsurTech Plc ( (GB:ONDO) ) has provided an announcement.

Ondo InsurTech Plc has announced significant changes to its Board of Directors, appointing James Quin as Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee, and Greig Paterson as Non-Executive Director. These appointments, effective from August 1, 2025, bring extensive experience in financial management, strategy, and capital markets to the company, reinforcing its commitment to strong governance and long-term shareholder value. The company also announced the resignation of Andy Morrison, a key figure in Ondo’s growth since its reverse takeover of LeakBot Limited in 2021.

More about Ondo InsurTech Plc

Ondo InsurTech Plc is a prominent player in the insurance technology industry, specializing in claims prevention technology for home insurers. The company focuses on providing innovative solutions to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of insurance claims management.

Average Trading Volume: 658,473

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £38.05M

