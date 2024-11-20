OncoSil Medical Secures Strong Shareholder Support

OncoSil Medical Ltd (AU:OSL) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

OncoSil Medical Ltd announced that all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting have been successfully passed by poll. This development reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction in providing localized treatments for pancreatic cancer. Investors might find this outcome promising as it demonstrates confidence in OncoSil’s future plans.

For further insights into AU:OSL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.