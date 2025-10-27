OncoSil Medical Ltd Advances Pancreatic Cancer Study with Promising Device

OncoSil Medical Ltd ((AU:OSL)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

OncoSil Medical Ltd is conducting a study titled ‘An Open-label, Multi-centre, Randomized Study of TaRgeted Intratumoural Placement of P-32 (OncoSil™) in Addition to FOLFIRINOX Chemotherapy vs FOLFIRINOX Alone in Patients With Unresectable Locally Advanced Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of OncoSil™ when used alongside standard FOLFIRINOX chemotherapy in treating locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

The intervention being tested is the OncoSil™ device, which involves implanting P-32 microparticles directly into the pancreatic tumor, in addition to the standard FOLFIRINOX chemotherapy regimen. This combination is intended to enhance treatment effectiveness for patients with this challenging cancer type.

The study is designed as a randomized, parallel-group, open-label trial with no masking. Its primary purpose is treatment-focused, comparing the outcomes of patients receiving FOLFIRINOX alone versus those receiving FOLFIRINOX with the OncoSil™ device.

The study began on July 12, 2022, and is currently recruiting participants. The latest update was submitted on January 15, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and ongoing nature.

This update could positively impact OncoSil Medical Ltd’s stock performance by enhancing investor confidence in the company’s innovative treatment solutions. The study’s progress is particularly significant in the competitive landscape of pancreatic cancer treatments, where advancements are keenly watched by investors and competitors alike.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

