OncoSil Medical Eyes Expansion with New ASX Listings

OncoSil Medical Ltd has announced the application for quotation of a substantial number of securities, including 66,200,000 ordinary fully paid shares and 33,100,000 options expiring in April 2027, on the ASX under the security code OSL, dated July 3, 2024. This move indicates a significant step for the company’s financial strategy and offers potential investment opportunities for market participants.

