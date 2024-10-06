OncoSil Enters GCC Market with Al Zahrawi Partnership

OncoSil Medical Ltd (AU:OSL) has released an update.

OncoSil Medical Limited has partnered with Al Zahrawi Medical Supplies LLC to distribute its breakthrough OncoSil™ brachytherapy device for pancreatic cancer treatment throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. The device, which provides targeted radiation therapy and has received CE marking, will now be more accessible to patients in the Middle East due to Al Zahrawi’s established distribution network and market expertise.

For further insights into AU:OSL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.