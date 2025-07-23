Oncopeptides’ Real-World Data Accepted at IMS Annual Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Oncopeptides AB ( (SE:ONCO) ) has issued an announcement.

Oncopeptides AB announced the acceptance of two real-world evidence posters for presentation at the International Myeloma Society Annual Meeting. These posters, based on data from Spain and Italy, highlight the clinical use of Pepaxti in treating relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The acceptance underscores the importance of real-world data in guiding treatment decisions and building physician confidence in newer therapies. This development is significant for Oncopeptides as it enhances the company’s visibility and credibility in the European market, potentially influencing market access and physician adoption of Pepaxti.

Oncopeptides is a Swedish biotech company specializing in the research, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers. Utilizing its proprietary Peptide Drug Conjugate platform, the company develops compounds that deliver cytotoxic agents into cancer cells. Oncopeptides’ flagship drug, Pepaxti, is being commercialized in Europe and has partnership agreements in South Korea, the Middle East, and Africa. Founded in 2000, the company operates in Sweden, Germany, Austria, Spain, and Italy, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

