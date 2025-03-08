Oncolytics Biotech Advances Cancer Trials with Promising Results

Oncolytics Biotech ( (ONCY) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Oncolytics Biotech presented to its investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing pelareorep, an immunotherapeutic agent for treating various cancers, including breast, pancreatic, and anal cancers. In its latest earnings report, Oncolytics Biotech highlighted significant advancements in its clinical trials, particularly in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer, where its lead candidate pelareorep showed promising results in combination with paclitaxel. The company also reported encouraging data from its GOBLET study in pancreatic and anal cancers, supporting the continued development of pelareorep in these areas.

The company’s financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2024 showed a net loss of $8.0 million, with a cash position of $15.9 million, providing a financial runway into the third quarter of 2025. Research and development expenses remained stable, while general and administrative expenses saw a slight decrease. Oncolytics is actively engaging with regulators and stakeholders to initiate a registration-enabling study for HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer, with expectations of accelerated FDA approval if the results are favorable.

Oncolytics Biotech’s strategic focus remains on advancing pelareorep through critical clinical milestones. The company is preparing for a pivotal year in 2025, with plans to initiate a large phase 2 study in metastatic breast cancer and continue its promising work in pancreatic and anal cancers. The company’s management remains optimistic about pelareorep’s potential to impact patient outcomes and deliver shareholder value.

Looking ahead, Oncolytics Biotech is poised to achieve significant milestones in 2025, including the finalization of protocols for an adaptive registration-enabling trial in pancreatic cancer and the enrollment of the first patient in a pivotal breast cancer study. The company aims to leverage its clinical successes to secure regulatory approvals and expand its therapeutic impact across multiple cancer indications.