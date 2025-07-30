Onco-Innovations’ Inka Health to Lead AI-Driven Oncology Project with OneMedNet

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Onco-Innovations Ltd. ( (TSE:ONCO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Onco-Innovations Limited’s subsidiary, Inka Health, has been chosen by OneMedNet Corporation to lead an AI-driven oncology project utilizing real-world data for external control arms. This initiative aims to reduce the time and cost of bringing cancer therapies to market by leveraging existing patient data, potentially accelerating treatment access and reducing reliance on traditional clinical trials. The project highlights the growing importance of real-world data in cancer therapeutics and positions Onco-Innovations as a leader in innovative evidence generation strategies, particularly in areas with high unmet needs like colorectal cancer.

More about Onco-Innovations Ltd.

Onco-Innovations Limited is a company operating in the healthcare industry, focusing on oncology and cancer therapeutics. Its subsidiary, Inka Health Corp., specializes in data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions aimed at improving cancer treatment development and market entry.

Average Trading Volume: 91,770

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

