ON24 Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

On24, Inc. ( (ONTF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information On24, Inc. presented to its investors.
ON24, Inc. is a prominent player in the B2B marketing sector, offering an intelligent engagement platform that aids marketing, sales, and customer-facing teams in enhancing their outreach and engagement strategies. The company has recently announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showcasing a total revenue of $34.6 million and marking the seventh consecutive quarter of positive operating and free cash flow. ON24 is also raising its full-year 2025 revenue and bottom-line guidance, highlighting its strategic advancements, including a new collaboration with LinkedIn aimed at revolutionizing event marketing.
The third-quarter financial highlights reveal a total revenue of $34.6 million, with $34.0 million coming from its Core Platform. The company reported a GAAP operating loss of $8.0 million, a significant improvement from the $13.3 million loss in the same quarter of the previous year. ON24 also achieved a non-GAAP net income of $1.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to $1.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024. The company’s adjusted EBITDA stood at $0.7 million, and it reported a free cash flow of $2.2 million for the quarter.
Strategically, ON24 has announced a collaboration with LinkedIn to enhance its intelligent engagement platform, aiming to attract the right audiences to its events. The company has also introduced ON24 AI Propel+, a new video-forward solution designed to scale virtual events into global multi-channel campaigns powered by AI-generated content. These initiatives underscore ON24’s commitment to leveraging AI-driven innovation to maintain its leadership in the enterprise webinar platform space, as evidenced by its ranking as the #1 Enterprise Webinar Platform in the G2 Fall 2025 Report.
Looking ahead, ON24 expects its fourth-quarter 2025 revenue to range between $33.9 million and $34.5 million, with a non-GAAP net income per share of $0.01 to $0.02. For the full year, the company anticipates total revenue between $138.6 million and $139.2 million. With its strategic focus on AI-driven solutions and collaborations, ON24 is poised to continue its trajectory of innovation and growth in the intelligent engagement platform market.