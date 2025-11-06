OmniAb’s Earnings Call: Progress Amid Challenges

Omniab, Inc. ((OABI)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

OmniAb’s recent earnings call painted a picture of both progress and challenges. The company showcased significant advancements in expanding partnerships and launching innovative technologies, such as OmniUltra and the xPloration program. However, financial hurdles were apparent with a notable decline in Q3 revenue and delayed milestones. Despite these setbacks, OmniAb’s strengthened financial position and strategic initiatives offer a promising outlook.

Record Growth in Program Additions

In an impressive development, OmniAb reported that the number of new program additions in Q3 2025 matched the total for all of 2024. This surge indicates a significant increase in new initiatives and partnerships, underscoring the company’s dynamic growth trajectory.

Expansion of Active Partners

OmniAb reached a milestone with over 100 active partners, highlighting the company’s growing influence and successful engagement with partners. This expansion is a testament to OmniAb’s robust partner network and its ability to foster collaborative relationships.

Successful Launch and Demand for xPloration

The xPloration partner access program is gaining substantial traction, generating interest and new opportunities. This program is expected to positively impact earnings and cash flow, reflecting its potential to drive future growth.

OmnidAb-derived Program Enters Clinical Trials

A significant milestone was achieved as the first OmnidAb-derived program entered human clinical trials. This rapid progression since its launch marks a pivotal moment for the technology, showcasing its potential in the clinical landscape.

Introduction of OmniUltra

OmniAb announced the launch of OmniUltra, a groundbreaking transgenic chicken producing cow-like antibodies with ultra-long CDRH3s. This innovation opens new market opportunities and demonstrates OmniAb’s commitment to pioneering advancements in biotechnology.

Strengthened Financial Position

OmniAb’s financial flexibility was enhanced by closing a $30 million private placement in late August. This move strengthens the company’s balance sheet, providing a solid foundation for future strategic initiatives.

Decrease in Revenue

The company reported Q3 2025 revenue of $2.2 million, a decrease from $4.2 million in the same period in 2024. This decline was attributed to reduced milestones and lower service revenue, highlighting some of the financial challenges faced by OmniAb.

Milestones Delayed to 2026

Several anticipated milestones for the latter half of 2025 have been postponed to 2026, impacting revenue expectations. This delay underscores the challenges in meeting projected timelines and achieving financial targets.

Operating Expenses and Headcount Reduction

Operating expenses were reported at $20.4 million, including a one-time charge of $800,000 related to a headcount reduction. This reflects the company’s efforts to manage costs amid a challenging financial environment.

Forward-Looking Guidance

OmniAb provided detailed guidance for the remainder of 2025, projecting revenue between $18-$22 million and operating expenses of $82-$86 million. The company anticipates ending the year with a cash balance between $52 million and $56 million. This guidance reflects OmniAb’s cautious optimism and strategic focus on financial stability.

In summary, OmniAb’s earnings call highlighted a blend of innovation and financial challenges. While the company faces hurdles such as declining revenue and delayed milestones, its strategic initiatives and strengthened financial position offer a hopeful outlook. The advancements in partnerships and technology underscore OmniAb’s potential for future growth, making it a company to watch in the biotechnology sector.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue