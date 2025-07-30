Omni Bridgeway Reports Record Financial Performance for FY25

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Omni Bridgeway ( (AU:OBL) ) has shared an announcement.

Omni Bridgeway Limited reported record financial results for the fiscal year 2025, with total proceeds of A$555.5 million and significant contributions from Fund 9 transactions. The company achieved a multiple-on-invested-capital of 2.5x and a fair value conversion ratio of 103%, indicating strong investment performance. The company also noted a robust pipeline with 30 outstanding term sheets and positive regulatory developments in key markets, suggesting a promising outlook for future growth.

Omni Bridgeway Limited operates in the litigation finance industry, providing funding and management services for legal claims. The company focuses on investment in legal claims and offers management and performance fees as part of its service offerings.

