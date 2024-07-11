Omni Bridgeway Issues New Unquoted Securities

Omni Bridgeway (AU:OBL) has released an update.

Omni Bridgeway Limited has announced the issue, conversion, or payment up of 166,160 unquoted equity securities, identified by the ASX security code ‘OBL ORDINARY FULLY PAID US PROHIBITED’, with the issue date set for December 18, 2020. This financial move, detailed in the company’s recent notification, adds a significant number of securities to the market, signaling a potential change in the company’s capital structure.

