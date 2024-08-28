Omega Oil & Gas Plans New Share Issuance

Omega Oil & Gas Limited (AU:OMA) has released an update.

Omega Oil & Gas Limited has announced a new securities issue, proposing the issuance of 13,150,466 ordinary fully paid shares under the ASX code OMA, with an expected issue date of September 5, 2024. This move aims to bolster the company’s financial position and reflects its growth strategy in the oil and gas sector, potentially impacting stock investors and market dynamics.

