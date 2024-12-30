Omega Oil & Gas Director Alters Shareholding Strategy

Omega Oil & Gas Limited (AU:OMA) has released an update.

Omega Oil & Gas Limited has announced a change in the securities interests of director Trevor Brown, who has converted 600,000 performance rights into fully paid ordinary shares, increasing his share holdings. This move reflects a strategic shift in Brown’s investment approach within the company, potentially impacting shareholder perceptions and market valuation.

