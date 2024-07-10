Omega Diagnostics Announces Upcoming Financial Results

Omega Diagnostics (GB:CNSL) has released an update.

Cambridge Nutritional Sciences PLC, a specialist in medical diagnostics, will release its annual financial results on July 25, 2024. Following the release, the company’s CEO and COO will host a live presentation for investors and potential shareholders through the Investor Meet Company platform. Interested parties are invited to submit questions and can register for the event online.

