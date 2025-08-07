OMA Unveils 2024 Sustainability Achievements

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro ( (OMAB) ) has provided an update.

On August 6, 2025, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA) released its 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting significant progress in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. The report reveals a 91% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions since 2018, maintaining its status as the only Mexican airport group certified under ISO 14064. All 13 airports achieved Level 3 ‘Optimization’ under the Airport Carbon Accreditation program, and the company reported zero use of phytosanitary products. Additionally, female representation in leadership roles increased to 20%, moving towards a 30% target by 2030. These advancements underscore OMA’s commitment to sustainability and its leadership in the Mexican airport industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (OMAB) stock is a Sell with a $71.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro stock, see the OMAB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on OMAB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OMAB is a Outperform.

OMAB’s strong financial performance and promising earnings call outcomes are the primary drivers of its high score. Technical indicators and valuation are supportive, suggesting a well-rounded investment opportunity. However, watch for rising financing costs.

To see Spark’s full report on OMAB stock, click here.

More about Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, operates 13 international airports across nine states in central and northern Mexico. The company serves major areas including Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo, and also manages hotels at key airports. OMA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange and NASDAQ, and is part of VINCI Airports since December 2022.

Average Trading Volume: 75,808

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.16B

