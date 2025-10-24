OMA Reports Strong Passenger and Revenue Growth in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro ( (OMAB) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 23, 2025, OMA reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2025, showing a 7.7% increase in passenger traffic compared to the same period in 2024, reaching 7.6 million passengers. The company also experienced a 9.8% growth in combined aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenues, and a 9.0% rise in adjusted EBITDA. Notably, Monterrey, San Luis Potosí, and Chihuahua airports saw the highest traffic growth, while Mazatlán, Culiacán, and Reynosa experienced declines. OMA’s strategic investments and major maintenance works amounted to Ps.472 million during the quarter, reflecting its commitment to infrastructure development. The company also reported an increase in industrial services revenues by 52.6%, driven by higher leasing activities.

The most recent analyst rating on (OMAB) stock is a Buy with a $118.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro stock, see the OMAB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on OMAB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OMAB is a Outperform.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the primary drivers of its high score. While technical indicators suggest caution, the company’s robust growth and strategic initiatives support a favorable outlook. The reasonable valuation and attractive dividend yield further enhance its investment appeal.

More about Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, is a Mexican airport operator that manages and operates airports in the central and northern regions of Mexico. The company focuses on providing aeronautical and non-aeronautical services, including passenger and cargo transportation, commercial space leasing, and hotel services, with a significant presence in the Mexican aviation market.

Average Trading Volume: 85,981

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.93B

