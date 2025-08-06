OMA Reports 7.1% Passenger Traffic Growth in July 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro ( (OMAB) ) has provided an announcement.

In July 2025, OMA reported a 7.1% increase in passenger traffic across its 13 airports compared to the previous year, with domestic traffic rising by 6.4% and international traffic by 11.9%. This growth highlights OMA’s robust operational performance and strengthens its position in the aviation industry, potentially benefiting stakeholders by enhancing connectivity and expanding route options.

The most recent analyst rating on (OMAB) stock is a Sell with a $71.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro stock, see the OMAB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on OMAB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OMAB is a Outperform.

OMAB’s strong financial performance and promising earnings call outcomes are the primary drivers of its high score. Technical indicators and valuation are supportive, suggesting a well-rounded investment opportunity. However, watch for rising financing costs.

To see Spark’s full report on OMAB stock, click here.

More about Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, operates 13 international airports in nine states of central and northern Mexico. The company serves major metropolitan areas such as Monterrey, tourist destinations like Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo, and various regional centers and border cities. Additionally, OMA manages the NH Collection Hotel in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City airport and the Hilton Garden Inn at the Monterrey airport. OMA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ Global Select Market, and is part of VINCI Airports since December 2022.

Average Trading Volume: 76,849

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.12B

See more insights into OMAB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue