OMA Announces Shareholders’ Meeting and Dividend

Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., also known as OMA, has announced its Annual General Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for April 26, 2024. The meeting agenda includes the Board of Directors’ proposal for a cash dividend payout of Ps.4,250 million. OMA operates 13 international airports and is listed on both the Mexican Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

