Olympio Metals Raises $1.5 Million Through Private Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

CropLogic Ltd. ( (AU:OLY) ) just unveiled an update.

Olympio Metals Limited, listed on the ASX under the ticker OLY, has successfully completed a private placement, issuing 15 million fully paid ordinary shares to raise $1.5 million in capital. Additionally, the company has issued 3.5 million options to consultants as a non-cash payment for fees. This capital raising effort is part of Olympio Metals’ strategy to strengthen its financial position and support its operational activities, potentially enhancing its market presence and shareholder value.

More about CropLogic Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 272,870

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$10.57M

See more data about OLY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue