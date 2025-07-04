Olympio Metals Issues Unquoted Equity Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from CropLogic Ltd. ( (AU:OLY) ) is now available.

Olympio Metals Limited has announced the issuance of 3,500,000 unquoted equity securities with an exercise price of $0.15 and an expiry date of July 3, 2028. This issuance is part of previously announced transactions and is not intended to be quoted on the ASX, potentially impacting the company’s capital structure and stakeholder interests.

More about CropLogic Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 272,870

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$10.57M

