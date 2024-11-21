Olympio Metals Expands with Canadian Project Acquisition

CropLogic Ltd. (AU:OLY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Olympio Metals Limited is expanding its portfolio by signing an option to acquire 80% of the Dufay Copper-Gold Project located on the Cadillac Break in Canada. This strategic move provides Olympio with access to a region known for significant copper and gold mineralization, with plans to commence exploration drilling by January 2025. The project promises potential high-grade copper showings and unexplored geophysical targets, highlighting its attractiveness for future development.

For further insights into AU:OLY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.