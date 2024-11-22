Olive Tree Estates Reveals Share Placement Proceeds Use

Olive Tree Estates Limited (SG:1H2) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Olive Tree Estates Limited has announced the allocation of proceeds from its share placement exercise conducted in December 2022, with S$4,013,000 utilized for debt servicing and S$587,000 for general working capital, leaving a balance of S$2,281,000. The company assures stakeholders that the use of proceeds is in line with prior disclosures and will continue to provide updates on their financial utilization.

For further insights into SG:1H2 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.