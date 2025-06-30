Olidata S.p.A. Reports Financial Position Changes as of May 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Olidata S.p.A. ( (IT:OLI) ) has shared an announcement.

Olidata S.p.A. reported a decrease in its net financial debt as of May 31, 2025, compared to previous periods, reflecting improved financial management. The Olidata Group, however, saw an increase in net financial debt over the same period. Despite these changes, the group did not have any significant overdue debts or creditor actions, and no significant transactions with related parties were reported.

More about Olidata S.p.A.

Olidata S.p.A. is a leading system integrator in the IT sector in Italy, with its shares listed on the Euronext Milan market, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

Average Trading Volume: 58,295

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €41.46M

Find detailed analytics on OLI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue