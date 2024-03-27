Old Point Financial Corp. COO Susan Ralston Announces Departure

Old Point Financial Corp. (OPOF) has provided an announcement.

Susan R. Ralston has decided to step down as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus, aiming to leave her role by April 19, 2024. Old Point Financial Corporation is set to begin the search for her successor. Ralston’s commitment and impact on the company and its banking subsidiary are highly appreciated and her presence will be notably missed.

