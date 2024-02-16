Old National Bancorp Announces Strategic Merger with CapStar

Old National Bancorp Capital (ONB) has released an update.

Old National Bancorp is merging with CapStar Financial Holdings in a strategic move to strengthen its market position. The merger will result in Old National being the surviving corporation, and a subsequent merger of their respective banking subsidiaries. Despite a lawsuit alleging nondisclosure of material facts and breach of fiduciary duties, which Old National and CapStar consider without merit, the companies are proceeding with supplemental disclosures to mitigate litigation risks and avoid merger delays. Investors are advised to review the definitive prospectus and other SEC filings for detailed information on the merger, which is poised to reshape the financial landscape for both entities.

