Old Dominion Freight Increases Quarterly Dividend by 7.7%

An update from Old Dominion Freight ( (ODFL) ) is now available.

On July 24, 2025, Old Dominion Freight Line announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, marking a 7.7% increase from the previous year. This dividend, payable on September 17, 2025, to shareholders of record as of September 3, 2025, underscores the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders and reflects its stable financial performance.

Spark’s Take on ODFL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ODFL is a Outperform.

Old Dominion Freight’s strong financial performance and consistent operational efficiency are key strengths, albeit challenged by a soft economic environment impacting revenue and operating ratios. Technical indicators show moderate momentum, and valuation metrics suggest possible overvaluation. Despite economic headwinds, the company’s strategic focus on service excellence and cost management supports its resilience.

More about Old Dominion Freight

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is one of the largest North American less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carriers, offering regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services through a single integrated, union-free organization. The company provides expedited transportation and a range of value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting, through an expansive network of service centers across the continental United States and strategic alliances with other carriers throughout North America.

Average Trading Volume: 1,741,121

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $35.08B

