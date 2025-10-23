Old Dominion Freight Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Old Dominion Freight ( (ODFL) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 23, 2025, Old Dominion Freight Line announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, marking a 7.7% increase from the previous year, payable on December 17, 2025, to shareholders recorded by December 3, 2025. This dividend declaration reflects the company’s ongoing financial strength and commitment to returning value to its shareholders, potentially enhancing its attractiveness to investors and solidifying its position in the competitive LTL industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (ODFL) stock is a Buy with a $164.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Old Dominion Freight stock, see the ODFL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ODFL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ODFL is a Outperform.

Old Dominion Freight’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and robust cash flow, which are offset by bearish technical indicators and valuation concerns. The mixed sentiment from the earnings call highlights both operational strengths and economic challenges. Investors should be cautious of the high P/E ratio and the current bearish trend in technical analysis.

More about Old Dominion Freight

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is one of the largest North American less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carriers, providing regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services through a single integrated, union-free organization. The company offers expedited transportation and maintains an expansive network of service centers throughout the continental United States, along with strategic alliances for LTL services across North America. Additionally, Old Dominion provides value-added services such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Average Trading Volume: 2,061,972

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $30.34B

