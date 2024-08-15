Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap Reports Resilient H1 2024

Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA (GB:0FHP) has released an update.

Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA recently presented its report for the second quarter and first half of 2024, emphasizing its resilience in challenging economic conditions. The presentation covered key financial metrics, stock information, and insights into the company’s sustainability initiatives, real estate portfolio, and macroeconomic factors. A question and answer session followed the main agenda.

