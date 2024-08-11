Olam Agri Extends Takeover Offer for Namoi Cotton

Namoi Cotton Ltd (AU:NAM) has released an update.

Olam Agri Australia Pty Ltd has issued its fourth supplementary bidder’s statement regarding its ongoing off-market takeover offer for all ordinary shares of Namoi Cotton Limited. The agribusiness company is engaging with the ACCC to address competition concerns, offering to divest interests in certain assets as a remedy. Olam Agri has also extended its offer’s closing date to September 10, 2024, advising Namoi shareholders to wait for the ACCC’s decision before accepting any offers.

