OKEA ASA to Release Q4 2024 Financial Report and Host Conference

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

OKEA ASA ( (DE:3SX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

OKEA ASA has announced that it will release its financial report for Q4 2024 on January 30, 2025, at 06:00 CEST, with a preceding trading update on January 23. The company will also host a webcast and audioconference on the same day to present the results. This announcement is part of OKEA’s ongoing efforts to maintain transparency with stakeholders and reinforce its market presence within the Norwegian continental shelf.

More about OKEA ASA

OKEA ASA is a prominent operator focusing on mid- and late-life assets on the Norwegian continental shelf. The company is recognized for its strategic approach to extracting value where others may choose to divest, emphasizing growth, value creation, and strict capital management. OKEA is publicly traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker OKEA.

YTD Price Performance: 13.41%

Average Trading Volume: 110

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €200.7M

For an in-depth examination of 3SX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.