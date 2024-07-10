OKEA ASA Set to Unveil Q2 2024 Financial Results

OKEA ASA (DE:3SX) has released an update.

OKEA ASA, a Norwegian continental shelf operator, will publish its Q2 2024 financial report on July 17, highlighting an expected technical goodwill impairment on the Statfjord assets and an impairment on the Yme asset due to reduced crude oil prices. The report will also detail operational results, including a decrease in production and sales volumes compared to Q1 2024. The company’s cash and cash equivalents have increased, while interest-bearing bonds have nearly doubled since the previous quarter.

