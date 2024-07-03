Okapi Resources Gears Up for Uranium Drilling

Okapi Resources Ltd. (AU:GUE) has released an update.

Okapi Resources Ltd. has announced Himes Drilling Company as the contractor for the Maybell Uranium Project in Colorado, scheduled to start drilling in August 2024 with plans for up to 40 holes over 4,500m. The drilling seeks to confirm high-grade uranium mineralization and will contribute to the project’s maiden JORC compliant mineral resource estimate. The Maybell site, known for historically producing over 5 million pounds of uranium, shows potential for expansion with unmined mineralization around historic pits and deeper zones.

