Okamura Foods Finalizes Equity Compensation Stock Options

Okamura Foods Co. Ltd. ( (JP:2938) ) has issued an update.

Okamura Foods Co., Ltd. has finalized the details of equity compensation stock options for directors of its subsidiaries. The allocation involves 5,583 stock options, each valued at 1,211 yen, calculated using the Black-Scholes model, and will be offset against compensation claims owed to the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2938) stock is a Hold with a Yen1296.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Okamura Foods Co. Ltd. stock, see the JP:2938 Stock Forecast page.

More about Okamura Foods Co. Ltd.

Okamura Foods Co., Ltd. operates in the food industry and is listed on the Standard Market of The Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company is led by President and CEO Koichi Okamura.

Average Trading Volume: 111,347

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen62.86B

Learn more about 2938 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

