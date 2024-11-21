Okamura Foods Announces Share Sale on Tokyo Exchange

Okamura Foods Co. Ltd. (JP:2938) has released an update.

Okamura Foods Co., Ltd. has announced an off-auction sale of 80,000 shares at a price of ¥4,486 per share, scheduled for November 22, 2024, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move aims to enhance share distribution and liquidity following a shareholder’s request. The sale limits purchases to 1,000 shares per customer, with a 3% discount applied to the initial pricing.

