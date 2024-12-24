Oji Holdings Targets Strategic Share Reduction by 2027

Oji Holdings (JP:3861) has released an update.

Oji Holdings Corporation is committed to enhancing its corporate governance and increasing corporate value by strategically reducing its shareholdings by 70 billion yen by 2027. The company aims to ensure efficiency, soundness, and transparency in management while fostering strong relationships with stakeholders. This strategic move is part of Oji Holdings’ broader initiative to align with sustainable growth and corporate responsibility.

