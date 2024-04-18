Ohmyhome Targets Tripling 2024 Revenue

Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) has released an update.

Ohmyhome Limited reported its full-year 2023 financial results, achieving S$5.0 million in revenues with a net loss of S$5.5 million, while also completing the acquisition of its Property Management business and launching the innovative HomerAI. Despite market challenges and government-imposed transaction delays, the company is optimistic about tripling its revenue in 2024 and reaching a positive Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2024. Ohmyhome’s expansion strategy includes growing its market share and employing AI to enhance customer service and conversions.

For further insights into OMH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.