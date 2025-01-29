OFS Capital Announces CFO Transition in 2025

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

OFS Capital ( (OFS) ) has shared an update.

On January 28, 2025, Jeffrey A. Cerny announced his resignation as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of OFS Capital Corporation, effective March 31, 2025, without any disagreements related to company operations. Kyle Spina, with over 15 years of experience in accounting, will replace him as CFO and Treasurer, bringing extensive expertise from his previous roles, enhancing the company’s financial leadership.

More about OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a Delaware-based company operating as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It focuses on providing financial solutions and investment management services.

YTD Price Performance: 1.88%

Average Trading Volume: 56,702

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $108.9M

