Odyssey Semiconductor Tech Secures Convertible Notes Financing

Odyssey Semiconductor Tech (ODII) has released an update.

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. has issued two secured convertible promissory notes totaling $315,000 to the Nina and John Edmunds 1998 Family Trust. These notes, with a 10% annual interest rate, can be converted into common stock at the holder’s discretion or automatically under certain conditions, including a public offering or a national exchange listing. They are due by June 30, 2025, with interest payable in common stock based on the average closing price prior to conversion. The issuance leverages exemptions under the Securities Act to avoid registration.

