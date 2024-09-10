Odyssey Gold Affirms Strong Corporate Governance

Odyssey Gold Limited (AU:ODY) has released an update.

Odyssey Gold Limited has released an up-to-date Corporate Governance Statement for the year ended 30 June 2024, which is available on their website. The statement details the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations and includes a disclosure of their board charter and terms of appointment for directors and senior executives. Odyssey Gold assures that the statement, approved by the board, aligns with the ASX Listing Rules requirements.

For further insights into AU:ODY stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.