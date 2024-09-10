Odin Metals Unveils Major Expansion at Wilandra Copper Prospect

Odin Metals Ltd (AU:G11) has released an update.

Odin Metals Ltd has announced that recent explorations at the Wilandra Copper Project have uncovered highly prospective electromagnetic conductors, suggesting a considerable expansion of the mineralized system. This discovery, including a new semi-massive sulphide lens, has led to immediate follow-up drilling as the project becomes the company’s top priority within its Koonenberry Project. The results indicate that the known copper mineralization could be just the beginning of a larger, more significant deposit.

