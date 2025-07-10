Odfjell Land AS Expands Stake in Biofish Holding Amid Acquisition Offer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Biofish Holding AS ( (DE:9R2) ) is now available.

Odfjell Land AS acquired 205,009 shares in Biofish Holding AS, increasing its total holdings to over 16 million shares and 7.5 million warrants. This acquisition aligns with a pre-accepted offer from Langøylaks to acquire all shares and warrants in Biofish, indicating a strategic consolidation move in the fish farming industry.

BioFish is a Norwegian independent producer specializing in high-quality smolt and post-smolt. The company operates a RAS production facility in Ljones, near the Hardangerfjord on Norway’s west coast, with proximity to numerous fish farming sites.

