Odfjell Land AS Acquires Shares in Biofish Holding AS Amid Strategic Realignment

The latest announcement is out from Biofish Holding AS ( (DE:9R2) ).

Odfjell Land AS has acquired 190,905 shares in Biofish Holding AS, with the transaction involving related parties of primary insider Kjetil Grønskag. This acquisition is part of a broader strategy, as Odfjell Land AS has pre-accepted an offer from Langøylaks to acquire all shares and warrants in Biofish Holding AS, indicating a significant shift in ownership and potential strategic realignment for Biofish.

More about Biofish Holding AS

BioFish is a Norwegian independent producer of high-quality smolt and post-smolt, operating a RAS production facility in Ljones, near the Hardangerfjord on Norway’s west coast. The company is strategically positioned to serve numerous Norwegian fish farming sites within a day’s transport.

YTD Price Performance: 59.82%

Average Trading Volume: 498,509

Current Market Cap: NOK196M

