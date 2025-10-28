Odd Burger Ends Private Placement Agreement Amid Investor Default

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Odd Burger Corporation ( (TSE:ODD) ) has issued an update.

Odd Burger Corporation has terminated its Refill Private Placement agreement with Westmount Ventures due to the latter’s default on payment obligations. The company is pursuing legal action to recover owed amounts and is exploring alternative financing options to protect its interests and those of its stakeholders.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ODD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ODD is a Neutral.

Odd Burger Corporation’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance and bearish technical indicators. The company’s negative profitability and cash flow issues, combined with a lack of positive valuation metrics, contribute to a low score. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

More about Odd Burger Corporation

Odd Burger Corporation is a franchised vegan fast-food restaurant chain and food technology company that manufactures plant-based protein and dairy alternatives. Its products are distributed to its restaurant locations and sold at grocery retailers. The company operates smart kitchens with advanced cooking technology and automation, aiming to provide healthier and sustainable fast food options. Odd Burger is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCPK.

Average Trading Volume: 141,166

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$8.37M

