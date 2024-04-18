OD6 Metals Finalizes Share Purchase Plan

OD6 Metals Ltd. (AU:OD6) has released an update.

OD6 Metals Ltd. is wrapping up its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) on April 23, 2024, offering shareholders the chance to buy shares at a favorable rate to support its promising Splinter Rock Project. The company has already secured A$1.5 million through a placement with key investors and is planning major milestones for the year, including a Mineral Resource Estimate update and a Scoping Study. The SPP is part of OD6 Metals’ strategy to capitalize on the project’s success since its ASX listing nearly two years ago.

For further insights into AU:OD6 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.