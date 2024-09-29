Ocumension Therapeutics Sets Crucial EGM for Strategic Deals

Ocumension Therapeutics (HK:1477) has released an update.

Ocumension Therapeutics has announced an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be held on October 16, 2024, in Shanghai, to discuss and potentially approve a series of ordinary resolutions related to a significant transaction with Alcon Pharma. Among the key topics are the ratification of the Transaction Documents, the issuance of Consideration Shares for an acquisition and in-licensing, and the approval of proposed annual caps for transactions. Shareholders are entitled to appoint proxies to vote on their behalf for the resolutions that will shape the company’s strategic direction.

