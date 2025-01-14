Oculus VisionTech Announces Rebranding to Oculus Inc.

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Oculus VisionTech ( (TSE:OVT) ) just unveiled an update.

Oculus VisionTech Inc. has announced a name change to Oculus Inc., effective January 16, 2025, following approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and its shareholders. The company’s trading symbols, CUSIP, and ISIN numbers remain unchanged, with no impact on the capitalization or issued shares. This change signifies a potential strategic rebranding effort as the company continues its focus on expanding data compliance and digital privacy solutions in the technology sector.

More about Oculus VisionTech

Oculus VisionTech Inc. is a cloud-native development-stage technology company that focuses on data compliance and digital privacy solutions for business customers worldwide. With offices in San Diego, California, and Vancouver, British Columbia, the company is expanding its ComplyTrust product suite, which includes the ComplyScan cloud data protection and compliance tool and Forget-Me-Yes B2B data privacy SaaS platform. These products optimize regulatory compliance for Salesforce organizations, providing secure data privacy tools for sustained global compliance. Additionally, Oculus VisionTech offers a legacy Cloud-DPS digital content protection solution with forensic watermarking technology for intellectual property protection.

YTD Price Performance: 6.67%

Average Trading Volume: 28,991

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$7.54M

