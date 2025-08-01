Oculis Holding AG Secures Amended Loan Agreement with Kreos Capital

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Oculis Holding ( (OCS) ) has issued an update.

Oculis Holding AG, a company based in Zug, Switzerland, has entered into an amended and restated loan agreement with Kreos Capital VII (UK) Limited, managed by BlackRock, Inc., on July 31, 2025. This agreement provides Oculis with an increased borrowing capacity of up to CHF 75 million, which could extend to CHF 100 million. The loan is structured in tranches with specific conditions for drawdown and interest rates, and it includes provisions for prepayment and additional fees. The company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, potentially impacting its financial flexibility and operational capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (OCS) stock is a Buy with a $37.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Oculis Holding stock, see the OCS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on OCS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OCS is a Underperform.

Oculis Holding’s stock performance is primarily hindered by severe financial challenges, with negative margins and declining equity. Technical analysis presents mixed signals, with some short-term upward movement but potential bearish momentum. The valuation is weak due to negative earnings and no dividend yield. Overall, significant improvements are needed in financial performance to enhance stock appeal.

More about Oculis Holding

Average Trading Volume: 23,578

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $962M

