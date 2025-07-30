Ocugen Wins Dismissal of Securities Lawsuit

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On July 29, 2025, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania granted Ocugen, Inc.’s motion to dismiss a securities class action lawsuit filed against the company and certain agents. The plaintiffs have 30 days to appeal, and Ocugen intends to continue its defense if an appeal is made.

Spark’s Take on OCGN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OCGN is a Neutral.

Ocugen’s overall score is driven primarily by its financial challenges, which are mitigated by positive technical trends and strategic corporate events. The optimistic earnings call and ongoing developments in gene therapy provide potential for future growth, but current financial instability and valuation concerns limit the overall score.

More about Ocugen

Average Trading Volume: 5,723,761

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $300.8M

